Astral hatches a R12m plan for water cuts
The poultry producer is busy with feasibility studies, given the potential disruption in water supply
24 November 2024 - 00:00
South Africa’s largest poultry producer Astral Food is to spend up to R120m on water supply infrastructure at its production facilities to mitigate the potential disruption in supply by municipalities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.