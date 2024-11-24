Exxaro’s bigwig exodus
Since Nombasa Tsengwa took over as CEO two years ago, nine people have quit, been suspended or fired
24 November 2024 - 00:00
Nine top executives at coal miner Exxaro have either quit in frustration, been fired or placed on suspension in a leadership storm that has raged since CEO Nombasa Tsengwa took over in August 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.