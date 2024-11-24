Business

Sunday Times Top 100 Companies | The full list for 2024

See who heads the SA business world's most prestigious awards

24 November 2024 - 00:00 By Business Times
Corporate South Africa is a competitive and cutthroat environment.

So many factors out of a company's control can affect its bottom line.

From rising interest rates, conflicts in far off zones, the price of Brent Crude Oil or poor economic policies and regulations at home.

The full list of 2024's Top 100 Companies is below (go full screen and zoom in for ease of reading):

The best companies swim against this tide to produce excellently for their customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

The Sunday Times Top100 awards track these successful companies over a period of reporting years and award the top accolade to the best performing ones.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

