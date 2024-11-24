Business

Trips, wine and shares: ministers declare

Ministers in economics cluster make annual declarations in parliament’s Register of Members’ Interests

24 November 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana declared the Tyalibongo Trust where he and his family are beneficiaries. He also declared ownership of 100% shares in Zabezolo Resources, a mining entity which owns 7% of Siyanda Bakgatla Mine...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MPs angry as police minister Senzo Mchunu leaves during Q&A session Politics
  2. South Africa's ratings stuck in 'junk' despite investor optimism Business
  3. GNU aims to review bilateral trade agreements Politics
  4. Fallout over Brink leads to DA hardline stance in KZN Politics
  5. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Ramaphosa: a shockingly absent and aloof president Opinion & Analysis
  6. EFF to rethink its position in coalition participation after GNU snub Politics

Most read

  1. Concern over Ninety One's proposed Sanlam deal Business
  2. KHAYA BUTHELEZI | Why are black execs quitting Alexforbes? Opinion
  3. Exxaro’s bigwig exodus Business
  4. Sunday Times Top 100 Companies | The full list for 2024 Business
  5. Lewis group launches aggressive plan to capture bed market Business

Latest Videos

Rivalry Reloaded
EFFPresser led by President, Julius Malema