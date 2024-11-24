Business

Trump 2.0 lights warning signals at Reserve Bank

Bank cuts repo rate again as inflation crimps, but governor Lesetja Kganyago sees global risks on the horizon

24 November 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned that the brighter outlook for inflation could be short-lived in light of global geopolitical tensions and  the protectionist policies of the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US. ..

