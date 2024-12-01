Business

Big Read

Advertising industry’s storyboard needs sharper pencils

Creativity is lacking and output is mediocre, say agency bosses

01 December 2024 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

The advertising industry needs a major creative revamp to regain its spark as it grapples with cost pressures from clients and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) that is encroaching on human tasks and posing a threat to the industry. ..

