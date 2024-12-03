ICTSI to approach court over appointment for 25-year concession
Philippines-based shipping company says it believes KZN High Court erred significantly in granting interdict
03 December 2024 - 11:33
International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), the preferred bidder for the upgrade of Durban Pier 2 Terminal, will on Wednesday appeal the decision that halted its appointment for the 25-year concession. ..
