Better-than-expected recovery for Thungela in second half of 2024
15 December 2024 - 00:00
South Africa’s biggest export coal producer Thungela Resources is bullish about 2024, saying this week it will beat its full-year saleable production guidance, thanks to Transnet Freight Rail’s (TFR) better-than-expected recovery in the second half of the year...
