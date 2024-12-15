MTN prepares for banking doors to open
Telco aims to step in if Reserve Bank opens up the industry to non-banks
15 December 2024 - 00:00
MTN South Africa is keen to acquire a banking licence when the regulator opens the industry up to non-banking players, as it moves to diversify income sources and boost its growth plans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.