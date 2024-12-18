TikTok’s recipe for success for food and beverage brands

The months from October to December (known as the golden quarter) are the most lucrative time of year for food and beverage brands. Yet, many brands are not taking advantage of the opportunity. The challenge lies in a fundamental shift in how consumers make decisions.

The rise of platforms like TikTok has transformed the golden quarter into more than just a sprint for sales — those who succeed during this period are the ones who think beyond discounts and promotions, embracing creativity, authenticity and connection.

Why digital platforms are the new playing field

Traditional marketing methods no longer suffice in a world where consumers are glued to their smartphones. TikTok stands out as a platform that commands undivided attention. Unlike other media channels where multitasking is common, TikTok users are fully immersed.

This focus translates directly into action:

62% of TikTok users make immediate purchases after seeing an ad.

66% influence their friends and family to buy the products they’ve seen on the platform.

South African TikTok users are no exception. Research shows they spend 1.3x more than users on other platforms, with 1.4x more spending on groceries. For food and beverage brands, these figures highlight an untapped reservoir of purchasing power waiting to be captured.