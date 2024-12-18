TikTok’s recipe for success for food and beverage brands
Insights from TikTok’s research brands need to know to understand their consumers
The months from October to December (known as the golden quarter) are the most lucrative time of year for food and beverage brands. Yet, many brands are not taking advantage of the opportunity. The challenge lies in a fundamental shift in how consumers make decisions.
The rise of platforms like TikTok has transformed the golden quarter into more than just a sprint for sales — those who succeed during this period are the ones who think beyond discounts and promotions, embracing creativity, authenticity and connection.
Why digital platforms are the new playing field
Traditional marketing methods no longer suffice in a world where consumers are glued to their smartphones. TikTok stands out as a platform that commands undivided attention. Unlike other media channels where multitasking is common, TikTok users are fully immersed.
This focus translates directly into action:
- 62% of TikTok users make immediate purchases after seeing an ad.
- 66% influence their friends and family to buy the products they’ve seen on the platform.
South African TikTok users are no exception. Research shows they spend 1.3x more than users on other platforms, with 1.4x more spending on groceries. For food and beverage brands, these figures highlight an untapped reservoir of purchasing power waiting to be captured.
The power of community
Today’s consumers trust each other more than they trust brands. On TikTok, this trust is amplified by the platform’s interactive, community-driven nature. Of South African users, for instance:
- 67% prioritise free delivery.
- 65% are motivated by high-quality products.
- 55% appreciate rewards or loyalty programmes.
These preferences underscore the importance of delivering value and convenience through authentic storytelling. User-generated content (UGC) plays a pivotal role here, as audiences engage deeply with relatable product experiences. For example, a creator sharing a recipe featuring your product or reviewing a unique flavour can resonate far more than traditional ads. Brands that harness the power of creators and UGC to tell their stories are seeing measurable success.
Golden quarter lessons: what’s working now
As we move through the final weeks of the golden quarter, food and beverage brands have already seen what works — and what doesn’t.
Two key trends are shaping success:
1. Content creation is booming
The consumption of food and beverage content has increased by 2.1x during this period, with 1.2x more creation of such content. This means consumers aren’t just watching — they’re participating. Brands need to tap into this momentum by encouraging UGC and engaging with audiences directly.
2. Cultural relevance and humour win
TikTok is an entertainment-first platform. Content that uses humour taps into cultural moments or shares relatable experiences connects on a deeper level. Food and beverage brands that combine this approach with their product messaging stand out.
Looking beyond December
While the golden quarter is a time of heightened activity, its lessons extend well beyond December. Brands that want to remain relevant in 2025 and beyond must adopt strategies that focus on sustained engagement rather than fleeting sales spikes.
Key takeaways for food and beverage brands:
1. Consistency matters
The brands that succeed on TikTok post regularly, staying top of mind even outside peak seasons.
2. Authenticity drives loyalty
Consumers value transparency and relatability. Share your story, celebrate your team, and show the real faces behind your brand.
3. Value-driven content wins
Campaigns during the golden quarter show a 27% lower cost per action (CPA), reinforcing TikTok’s ability to deliver measurable results. Whether it’s a recipe, a pairing suggestion, or a behind-the-scenes look at production, content that offers value fosters stronger connections.
The time to act is now
Food and beverage brands that embrace platforms like TikTok to tell their stories, engage authentically and deliver value will emerge as leaders in a digital-first economy.
The tools are already in your hands. The question is: how will you use them?
This article was sponsored by TikTok.