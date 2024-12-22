Business

No Janu-worry for these execs

The CEOs of South Africa’s big companies and banks are counting the fruits of their no doubt stressful jobs

22 December 2024 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO and KHULEKANI MAGUBANE

The CEOs of some of the JSE’s top 20 companies continue to rake in millions in annual remuneration, widening the gap between them and other employees...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No Janu-worry for these execs Business
  2. ’Tis the season for stokvel spending Business
  3. What do CEOs do on their Christmas hols? Business
  4. Poultry firmly back on the table this Christmas Business
  5. TikTok’s recipe for success for food and beverage brands Business

Latest Videos

Lainey Wilson - Wildflowers and Wild Horses (Official Music Video)
The Zone of Interest | Official Trailer HD | A24