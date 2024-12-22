Business

Poultry firmly back on the table this Christmas

22 December 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

A year ago, avian flu rocked the local poultry market, casting a shadow over the festive season for millions of households. However, now that the situation has improved,  retailers and exporters are vying to capitalise on the country's Christmas feasting...

