Saying goodbye to the freight train blues
The man orchestrating private sector access to the Transnet rail system is singing an upbeat song
12 January 2025 - 00:00
Transnet Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) aims to open new rail corridors for third-party access at the end of the month by the beginning of the 2025/26 financial year as it prepares for the implementation of private enterprise rail freight. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.