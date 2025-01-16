Momentum Group certified as a Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year

Momentum Group’s 87.63% overall score for 2025, a steady climb from 66.15% in 2021, places it among SA’s top-performing companies. The certification reflects excellence in critical areas such as digital innovation, rewards and recognition, offboarding, leadership and employee listening.

“Being certified as a Top Employer year after year is testament to the exceptional effort we put into nurturing our people. This certification is not just about meeting benchmarks, it’s about being recognised as a sought-after employer where talent feels valued, supported and empowered to thrive,” says Phume.

Engagement and listening

Momentum Group strives to create an environment where employees can be fully engaged. This is done through the prioritisation of the company’s world-class wellbeing practice, as well as enabling employee listening through various platforms, which include workplace surveys (for example engagement and culture surveys), Voice of the Employee surveys, and focus group discussions, among others.

Even in cases where employees decide to leave the organisation, the group’s offboarding practice ensures a smooth and effective exit process, contributing to ensuring ex-employees stay brand ambassadors and are likely to consider returning to the company in future.

Driving digital innovation and human connections

Some of the areas where Momentum Group scored above global and South African benchmarks related to digital HR practices and overall work environments. These outperforming areas reflect the company’s commitment to redefining employee experiences through technology and creating collaborative workspaces to encourage human connections.

Digital HR innovations included an app with self-service functionality, integrated dashboards and personalised insights, meaning employees can source crucial information in their own time from anywhere.

Recently repurposed office spaces were designed to encourage collaboration and connection, while robust health refurbishments such as improved air quality, reliable solar power and the addition of oxygen-friendly plants throughout contributed to employees feeling secure and inspired by a positivity-conducive work environment.

Making employees feel seen, heard and inspired

Achieving Top Employer status is about more than data points; it reflects a people-first philosophy supported by leadership. At its core, the certification celebrates Momentum Group’s ability to cultivate an environment where employees feel seen, heard and inspired. Summarily, it’s about:

Setting the standard for employee wellbeing and growth in the country;

Attracting and retaining top talent by creating meaningful work experiences; and

Empowering employees to achieve their career aspirations while driving organisational success.

The group’s practices are benchmarked against the best in the world, like Unilever, PepsiCo, Puma and Heineken.

“We want to ensure that every day, employees make a positive impact. We do this by creating the right working environment. Our business strategy is then driven by empowered, passionate people who are supported to turn up as their authentic, best selves. That is how I know this is a great place to work,” says Phume.

This article was sponsored by Momentum Group.