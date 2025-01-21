Business

SA growth outlook has improved but inflation risks abound, says Kganyago

Economy could grow close to 2% this year, says Reserve Bank governor at Davos

21 January 2025 - 14:38 By Reuters
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

South Africa's economic outlook is better this year than last, but the inflation picture is more muddied as risks abound, its central bank governor said on Tuesday.

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that growth in Africa's most industrialised economy could be close to 2% in 2025 — vs the 1.1% growth projected for 2024.

“Depending on who is forecasting, growth varies between 1.6% and 2% (this year). We think ... it would be closer to 2% than 1.6%,” he told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Kganyago cited the formation of a broad coalition government last year as one of the key enablers of faster growth.

“The structural reform agenda has gained momentum and it has been given impetus by this government of national unity, with a very clear focus on taking South Africa's economic trajectory to the next level,” he said.

