Business

Central bank expected cut repo rate again but keeps wary eye on Trump

26 January 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee  (MPC) is expected to announce another repo rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday despite a slight uptick in inflation in December, economists say...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA growth outlook has improved but inflation risks abound, says Kganyago Business
  2. ELNA MOOLMAN | SA growth catching up despite risks and rocky start Opinion
  3. Trump 2.0 boosts economic uncertainty, IMF warns Business
  4. IMF says Reserve Bank is a model of transparency but must do more News
  5. South African economy set for modest growth despite Trump factor News
  6. Prudential Authority applies to place Ithala under liquidation South Africa

Most read

  1. R1bn bailout mooted for ArcelorMittal SA Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | New Samsung device marks smartphone watershed Opinion
  3. Standard Bank SA fined R13m over Fica breaches Business
  4. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | A guide to offshore trusts Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Tricky road for Absa board chair Sello Moloko in hunt for new CEO Opinion

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS