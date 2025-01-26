Shein tells UK legislators it does not allow Chinese cotton in products sold in US
26 January 2025 - 00:00
Online fast-fashion retailer Shein requires its contract manufacturers to only source cotton from approved regions, which do not include China, for products it sells in the US, its biggest market, the company said on Friday...
