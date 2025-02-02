Eskom cash maw yawns as wide as ever
Nishan Maharaj, head of fixed interest at Coronation, says Eskom’s galloping R109bn municipal debt may force the government to announce another bailout
02 February 2025 - 00:00
Eskom’s galloping R109bn municipal debt may force the government to announce another bailout just two years after approving a R254bn relief package for the struggling utility, says Nishan Maharaj, head of fixed interest at asset manager Coronation...
