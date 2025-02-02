Exxaro boss blasts 'biased' ENS probe
Court hears company doesn't have power to suspend CEO Nombasa Tsengwa
02 February 2025 - 00:00
The suspended CEO of coal miner Exxaro, Nombasa Tsengwa, has questioned the objectivity of an independent investigation by law firm ENS into allegations against her of corporate bullying. ..
