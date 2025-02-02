Reserve Bank moving to streamline payment systems, reduce cash usage
02 February 2025 - 00:00
The South African Reserve Bank will allow digital payment firms to handle certain licensed banking activities while it finalises a regulatory review that could open the door for non-banking institutions to make and accept payments without a banking intermediary. ..
