Business

State moves to grow cashless economy

Wallet for citizens to access IDs, driver’s licences and other documents digitally also proposed

02 February 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The government has drawn up an ambitious plan to reduce cash transactions through a digital payment platform that can be used by South Africans at no charge. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Fix local government to drive growth and investment, BER urges Politics
  2. Ramaphosa to deliver first Sona as head of GNU in February Politics
  3. PANYAZA LESUFI | No gimmicks here, just inspired solutions Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Mr President, a ‘to do’ list would be nice Opinion
  5. DAVID MASONDO | Government and business deepen collaboration to conquer SA’s ... Opinion
  6. The dinosaur roadblock to energy reform Business

Most read

  1. R1bn bailout mooted for ArcelorMittal SA Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | New Samsung device marks smartphone watershed Opinion
  3. Standard Bank SA fined R13m over Fica breaches Business
  4. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | A guide to offshore trusts Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Tricky road for Absa board chair Sello Moloko in hunt for new CEO Opinion

Latest Videos

Anora Trailer #1 (2024)
Eskom media briefing on loadshedding