With work under way to tackle underperformance of the rail network and load-shedding, the Minerals Council South Africa has identified water as a serious concern for the mining industry.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday, council CEO Mzila Mthenjane said water is a growing crisis for the industry, the economy and society.
“During 2024, several mining operations were disrupted by constrained water supplies. This is no longer an emerging crisis, but it has manifested in different regions to varying degrees and it demands urgent intervention at the highest level in a partnership between government and the private sector,” Mthanjane said.
The industry has helped supply water to communities, mines and other businesses through partnership with the Lebalelo water project and the Vaal Gamagara Water Supply Scheme. The combined cost of these two initiatives is about R37bn. “The presence of mining as an end-user will enable the financing, assisting government to raise the required capital for construction,” he said.
The council represents 90% of South Africa's mining production. Mthenjane said mining was the cornerstone of the economy as it accounted for 6% of GDP and directly employed 475,000 people.
“We estimate our industry’s multiplier effect to be 10 other employment opportunities for every employee in the mining industry,” he said.
TimesLIVE
SA water woes flagged as major concern by mining industry leaders
'A crisis that demands urgent intervention'
Image: Antonio Muchave
With work under way to tackle underperformance of the rail network and load-shedding, the Minerals Council South Africa has identified water as a serious concern for the mining industry.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday, council CEO Mzila Mthenjane said water is a growing crisis for the industry, the economy and society.
“During 2024, several mining operations were disrupted by constrained water supplies. This is no longer an emerging crisis, but it has manifested in different regions to varying degrees and it demands urgent intervention at the highest level in a partnership between government and the private sector,” Mthanjane said.
The industry has helped supply water to communities, mines and other businesses through partnership with the Lebalelo water project and the Vaal Gamagara Water Supply Scheme. The combined cost of these two initiatives is about R37bn. “The presence of mining as an end-user will enable the financing, assisting government to raise the required capital for construction,” he said.
The council represents 90% of South Africa's mining production. Mthenjane said mining was the cornerstone of the economy as it accounted for 6% of GDP and directly employed 475,000 people.
“We estimate our industry’s multiplier effect to be 10 other employment opportunities for every employee in the mining industry,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Bleak outlook for Gauteng water supply in new year
Alternative water resources need to be found, says minister Majodina
Glencore, Anglo join government in R27bn water plan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos