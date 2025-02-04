Constitution guides us, not you, deputy minister tells Trump and companies

Pepfar funding makes up 17% of government’s funding for its interventions into HIV and Aids.
In response to Trump’s threat, minister of minerals and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe told the Indaba on Monday that Africa should unite to stand up to Trump by withholding its minerals as exports.
Speaking at a panel discussion on Tuesday morning, Burns-Ncamashe said SA would only be dictated to by the constitution as the supreme law of the country. He urged mining companies to respect the principle when seeking operating licences to mine in SA.
“It’s important for large companies and captains of industry to understand that African people, generally, own the natural assets. Therefore, when they come, they must not come with a paternalistic attitude. They must come as value-adders who are prepared to work in partnership with the owners of the asset.”
Transnet board chair Andile Sangqu said social licences for mining companies must be constructed with each community and agreed obligations should be fluid enough to evolve with the environment’s priorities and needs.
“A license is a reflection that there is a basis for the undertaking with stakeholders. There is a continuous obligation to report back and give updates on what has and has not been achieved.”
CEO and president of the National Mineral Resources Agency in Angola Jacinto Rocha said fiscal incentives mining companies often seek are an agreement where the state agrees to forego tax revenue from a company because they seek to attract an investment which will ultimately be a net good for the people on whose behalf the state acts.
“In terms of regulatory compliance, once we [regulators] suspend your operation, most likely it is the community that will protect you. They will say whatever is suspended will have a negative impact on them. Don’t see a social licence as an instrument of social development. It is a security of tenure for yourself.”
Chief executive for minerals at Rio Tinto Sinead Kaufman said the social licence to operate requires constant conversation about the mining company’s objectives and the community’s needs.
“If you see it as something on the side, it will not work. It needs to be fully integrated. Every mining company is a guest in someone else’s land or community.”
Constitution guides us, not you, deputy minister tells Trump and companies
African people have been exploited for the longest time, deputy Cogta minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe tells mining indaba
