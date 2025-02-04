Business

Constitution guides us, not you, deputy minister tells Trump and companies

African people have been exploited for the longest time, deputy Cogta minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe tells mining indaba

04 February 2025 - 14:14
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
TALKING SHOP Delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said South Africa honours the constitution and will not be dictated to by companies or economic superpowers on how to formulate and implement legislation.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday morning, the deputy minister said the government would make no apologies to companies or other coun tries about the Expropriation Act which President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law last month.

“It’s important to have very stable tenure security systems to protect the rights of citizens. For the longest time African people have been exploited, having their land being dispossessed,” he said.

“As part of restitution and restoration, it is important to make sure government is intentional, deliberate and decisive in terms of ensuring we restore the dignity of our people because any community without land that belongs to them, their dignity is compromised.”

Burns-Ncamashe’s remarks come after US President Donald Trump threatened to withhold funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) over claims the SA government was confiscating land.

It’s important for large companies and captains of industry to understand that African people, generally, own the natural assets. Therefore, when they come, they must not come with a paternalistic attitude. They must come as value-adders who are prepared to work in partnership with the owners of the asset
Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs 

Pepfar funding makes up 17% of government’s funding for its interventions into HIV and Aids.

In response to Trump’s threat, minister of minerals and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe told the Indaba on Monday that Africa should unite to stand up to Trump by withholding its minerals as exports.

Speaking at a panel discussion on Tuesday morning, Burns-Ncamashe said SA would only be dictated to by the constitution as the supreme law of the country. He urged mining companies to respect the principle when seeking operating licences to mine in SA.

“It’s important for large companies and captains of industry to understand that African people, generally, own the natural assets. Therefore, when they come, they must not come with a paternalistic attitude. They must come as value-adders who are prepared to work in partnership with the owners of the asset.”

Transnet board chair Andile Sangqu said social licences for mining companies must be constructed with each community and agreed obligations should be fluid enough to evolve with the environment’s priorities and needs.

“A license is a reflection that there is a basis for the undertaking with stakeholders. There is a continuous obligation to report back and give updates on what has and has not been achieved.”

CEO and president of the National Mineral Resources Agency in Angola Jacinto Rocha said fiscal incentives mining companies often seek are an agreement where the state agrees to forego tax revenue from a company because they seek to attract an investment which will ultimately be a net good for the people on whose behalf the state acts.

“In terms of regulatory compliance, once we [regulators] suspend your operation, most likely it is the community that will protect you. They will say whatever is suspended will have a negative impact on them. Don’t see a social licence as an instrument of social development. It is a security of tenure for yourself.”

Chief executive for minerals at Rio Tinto Sinead Kaufman said the social licence to operate requires constant conversation about the mining company’s objectives and the community’s needs.

“If you see it as something on the side, it will not work. It needs to be fully integrated. Every mining company is a guest in someone else’s land or community.”

Business Times

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa says SA will engage Trump administration on land expropriation

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will engage the Donald Trump administration to defend its land expropriation policy.
Politics
1 day ago

Deploy constructive dialogue to address concerns, pleads SA business chamber in US on Trump call

Trump at the weekend said he was concerned about SA's land policies and felt “certain classes of people” in SA were being treated “very badly”. He ...
Politics
1 day ago

Land seizure and SA’s expropriation law: scholar weighs up the act

Expropriation of property is a potential tool to reduce land inequality — a matter of increasing urgency due to the slow pace of land reform
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. A tariff here, a fund there: Mantashe floats plans to support SA mining Business
  2. Nothing humanitarian about crime, says Mantashe on Stilfontein crisis Politics
  3. LISTEN | ‘If Trump withdraws aid, we can withdraw minerals’: Mantashe Politics
  4. Reserve Bank weighs Trump trade war threat Business
  5. Reserve Bank cuts rates but warns predicted risks have materialised South Africa
  6. Global finance institutions need reform, Ramaphosa tells Davos forum Politics
  7. Trump 2.0 boosts economic uncertainty, IMF warns Business

Most read

  1. Exxaro boss blasts 'biased' ENS probe Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | From MG to Huawei, China startles SA market Opinion
  3. Units snapped up at prime residential development in Sandton Business
  4. Desire for a discount leads to a career Business
  5. SA water woes flagged as major concern by mining industry leaders Business

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS