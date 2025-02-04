Business

Sasol, Anglo American and De Beers to pilot renewable diesel in South Africa

04 February 2025 - 14:53 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sasol's Secunda plant. File photo
Sasol's Secunda plant. File photo
Image: WIKIPEDIA

Petrochemicals company Sasol, mining group Anglo American and its diamond business De Beers entered into a joint development agreement on Tuesday to pilot the production of renewable diesel from vegetable oil.

Under the terms of the deal signed at the annual African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, the partners will assess the technical and commercial viability of feedstock production, company officials told reporters.

De Beers is providing the more than 20ha tracts of land on which the crops for the trial vegetable oil feedstock — initially the Solaris and Moringa plants — will be grown, Anglo American's director of projects and development Alison Atkinson said.

Pre-feasibility studies have been approved and renewable diesel production trials have been initiated. The resulting fuel will be used at De Beers operations.

Biofuels, derived from plant material or animal waste, are among the alternative fuels promoted to reduce carbon emissions.

Though renewable diesel production in South Africa is not yet at a commercial scale, customer demand and decarbonisation targets indicate the country's renewable fuels market is promising, according to Sasol.

“Renewable diesel is transformative. It meets the technical standards of conventional diesel while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Sarushen Pillay, executive vice-president of Sasol's business building, strategy and technology portfolio, said at the signing ceremony. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Fill up now, big fuel price hikes to hit at midnight

South African motorists will be hit with major fuel price hikes on Wednesday.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Chicken fat from in-store rotisseries is being converted to biodiesel

A “mom and pop” biodiesel venture based in Jeffreys Bay is creating fuel suitable for diesel vehicles from the fat that drips off rotisserie chickens.
News
1 year ago

Optimism over Botswana, De Beers deal

Botswana, the world's second largest diamond producer after Russia, and De Beers have concluded talks to establish a new rough diamond sales ...
News
1 day ago

Jet fuel obtained for OR Tambo International Airport

The fuel industry and its stakeholders have secured 121,1-million litres of jet fuel needed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg until ...
News
1 week ago

New fuel licence owners in limbo as they wait for Mantashe decision

Judge orders garage owners to suspend operations or face jail time as Shell halts fuel supply pending court outcome
Business
2 weeks ago

Renewable energy industry shrugs off load-shedding respite

Removing unnecessary red tape to make SA more attractive for investors will accelerate the process, says deputy electricity and energy minister.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Exxaro boss blasts 'biased' ENS probe Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | From MG to Huawei, China startles SA market Opinion
  3. Units snapped up at prime residential development in Sandton Business
  4. Desire for a discount leads to a career Business
  5. SA water woes flagged as major concern by mining industry leaders Business

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS