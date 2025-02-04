Business

Suspended Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa fails to prove urgency of court application

04 February 2025 - 14:04
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa.
Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa.
Image: Supplied

The CEO of coal miner Exxaro has lost her first bid to have her suspension lifted after the Pretoria high court struck her case off the roll for lack of urgency.

Tsengwa was placed on precautionary suspension late in November on issues related to workplace conduct and governance.

Last Thursday she approached thecourt arguing her suspension was illegal and asking it to hear her claims that the board of Exxaro overstepped its powers by placing her on suspension while there was no disciplinary hearing pending. However, judge Mncedisi Khumalo found the matter was not urgent and ordered Tsengwa to pay the costs of Exxaro’s counsel.

“There is no case to be made in the founding affidavit for the urgent relief the applicant seeks. It is trite that one does not make out a case in reply but must do so in the founding affidavit. Her failure in this regard is fatal to the application,” Khumalo ruled.

Business Times first reported how up to nine executives had resigned or were suspended since Tsengwa took over, with one describing working under her as “the worst time of my career at Exxaro”.

Those who jumped ship include:

  • Roland Tatnall, who was the MD of Cennergi, the group’s renewable energy business;
  • Vanisha Balgobind, former executive head of human resources;
  • the person who replaced her in an acting capacity, Hemuna Bhola;
  • Alex de Angelis, executive head of strategy;
  • Bathabile Ponu, the chief internal auditor; and
  • Louis Retief, executive head of information management.

The company has appointed a law firm to probe allegations against Tsengwa but she has described this process as a “witch hunt.”

Business Times

READ MORE:

Exxaro boss blasts 'biased' ENS probe

Lawyer tells judge that Nombasa Tsengwa, the big boss of the coal miner, is not an employee who can be suspended but an ‘organ’ of the company
Business Times
2 days ago

Online petition for Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa's return

More than 100 Exxaro Resources employees have signed an online petition calling for the board to reinstate suspended CEO Nombasa Tsengwa, who is ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Exxaro moves to reassure shareholders

The board of coal miner Exxaro, which has placed CEO Nombasa Tswenga on suspension, was in overdrive on Thursday explaining reasons for the drastic ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa suspended

Exxaro Resources' board has placed CEO Nombasa Tsengwa on precautionary suspension with immediate effect, pending the outcome of an independent ...
News
2 months ago

Exxaro foresees 'busy' deal pipeline

Exxaro Resources is "confident it will progress a deal" in the next six months and continues to evaluate opportunities to grow its clean metals ...
Business Times
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Exxaro boss blasts 'biased' ENS probe Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | From MG to Huawei, China startles SA market Opinion
  3. Units snapped up at prime residential development in Sandton Business
  4. Desire for a discount leads to a career Business
  5. SA water woes flagged as major concern by mining industry leaders Business

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS