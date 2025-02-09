Business

Chinese envoy backs South Africa in row with US

Ambassador Wu Peng criticises US over decision to boycott G20 foreign ministers meeting

09 February 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Chinese ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng has blasted the US over its diplomatic spat with South Africa, demanding the administration of President Donald Trump respect South Africa as the president of the G20. ..

