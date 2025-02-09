Obituary
Douw Steyn: insurance mogul, Madiba’s facilitator
09 February 2025 - 00:00
Douw Steyn, who has died at 72, was famous for starting Auto & General in 1985 and being fabulously wealthy. But above all he was famous for being the friend and benefactor of Nelson Mandela, who showed his appreciation by stating that if it wasn’t for businessmen like Steyn apartheid would not have been defeated...
