Business

A stay on sugar tax increase would be sweet, says industry

Finance minister urged to impose a moratorium on hiking the health promotion levy

16 February 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The South African Sugar Association (Sasa) says it’s not holding its breath that finance minister Enoch Godongwana will scrap the sugar tax when he delivers his budget speech on Wednesday, but it has called on him to consider a five-year moratorium on increasing the health promotion levy (HPL). ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Experts sound alarm about South Africans' excessive sugar intake News
  2. John Steenhuisen sets sights on radical plans to transform sugar sector Politics
  3. ANDREW RUSSELL | HEALA needs to tell the truth about the sugar tax Opinion & Analysis
  4. Sugar industry pleads for relief Business Times
  5. NAOMI LEVITT | SA’s diabetes scourge: are targets high enough and policies ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. Having diabetes is bad enough, but what happens when climate change is added to ... News

Most read

  1. Competition Commission pays R890k a month to rent empty offices Business
  2. Solly Malatsi says review of 30% black ownership rule 'not about Starlink' Business
  3. End of an era for McDonalds CEO Business
  4. Foreign buyers snap up SA homes Business
  5. Medical schemes face double whammy Business

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross