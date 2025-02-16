Competition Commission pays R890k a month to rent empty offices
Competition Commission signed the lease nearly a year ago, but is still trying to have the premises ‘refurbished’
16 February 2025 - 00:00
The Competition Commission has for almost a year been paying R890,000 a month to lease an office block in Pretoria that it is yet to occupy. ..
