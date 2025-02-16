End of an era for McDonalds CEO
Poor performance and lack of transformation ‘led to Greg Solomon’s ouster’
16 February 2025 - 00:00
McDonalds South Africa CEO Greg Solomon has stepped down after 29 years with the company. He is to leave in August after more than 15 years at the helm. However, sources say Solomon was pushed out amid allegations of non-performance and lack of transformation, which the company denies. Daniel Padiachy, chief marketing officer at McDonalds, said this was a mutual agreement between the company and Solomon...
