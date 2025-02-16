Global threats loom for SA wine industry
Falling consumption, possible trade wars and Agoa loss could test 'resilient' producers
16 February 2025 - 00:00
Despite flat export volumes and a contracting global wine market, South African wine recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in export sales to $562m (R10.3bn), but industry experts warn of potential pitfalls including constrained consumer spending and the US ramping up global trade wars. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.