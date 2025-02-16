'We're doing all we can to save Agoa,' says Agri SA
CEO Johann Kotze says loss of trade agreement would be disaster for South African agriculture and offers President Cyril Ramaphosa help to lobby US
16 February 2025 - 00:00
Johann Kotze, the CEO of Agri SA, which represents more than 1,000 farmer associations across the country, says the loss of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) would be such a disaster for South African agriculture that they're doing “everything we can” to change US perceptions of Afrikaans farmers as a persecuted race...
