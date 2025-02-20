Business

Godongwana's postponed budget cancels sugar tax hikes after industry pleas

20 February 2025 - 13:26
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MPs stand in front of a screen in a makeshift dome after finance minister Enoch Godongwana's 2025 budget speech was postponed in Cape Town on February 19.
MPs stand in front of a screen in a makeshift dome after finance minister Enoch Godongwana's 2025 budget speech was postponed in Cape Town on February 19.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's now-postponed budget proposed that an increase in the sugar tax in April be cancelled to allow the sugar industry to adjust to the regional sugar market and align with the sugar master plan Vision 2030.

Godongwana was meant to table the 2025 budget in parliament on Wednesday afternoon, but cabinet would not approve the budget due to a proposal to raise the VAT rate from 15% to 17%. The first budget speech under the government of national unity will now take place on March 12.

The sugar industry has called for a five-year moratorium on the health promotion levy (HPL) or sugar tax.

The sugar lobby, led by the South African Sugar Association (Sasa), has decried the HPL, which it said cost the industry R1.2bn and threatened 300,000 jobs. It was probably here to stay as it provided the government with R10bn in revenue in 2023.

The Budget Review, which journalists and editors have seen, stated: “An inflationary increase in the health promotion levy was due to take effect from April 1 2025. Government proposes to cancel this increase to allow the sugar industry more time to restructure in response to regional competition.”

BUDGET 2025 | Godongwana’s outlook sees GDP hovering at 1.9% and below until 2027

Finanace inister could not table budget in parliament on Wednesday as GNU cabinet could not approve it — the budget will now be tabled on March 12
Politics
22 hours ago

The review said it sought to mitigate the impact of its proposal for a two percentage-point VAT hike. The review also noted gross value in the agriculture sector fell by 15.5% over the first two quarters of 2024 compared with the first two quarters of 2023.

“Production of summer crops such as maize, soybeans and sunflowers was affected by El Nino-linked heatwaves, while the livestock sector recovered after the avian influenza outbreak in 2023. A rebound is anticipated in 2025 as a weak Le Nina brings higher rainfall and lower temperatures and the livestock sector continues to recover.”

Godongwana also gave the industry some reprieve from an HPL hike in his 2023 budget, announcing the tax of 2.1 cents a gram of the sugar content exceeding 4g per 100ml would not increase for two fiscal years.

The industry employs 65,000 people permanently and another 217,000 indirectly, according to Sasa.

Business Times

READ MORE:

‘Enoch blindsided everyone’: how cabinet blocked Godongwana’s VAT hike plan

ANC ministers are said to have been the first to object
Politics
13 hours ago

Postponed budget creates elevated level of policy uncertainty: economists

Economist says between now and March 12 there should be an informed and reasonable debate about what fiscal options are available to SA
Politics
13 hours ago

Mic catches Godongwana expressing unhappiness about Kieswetter's comments on tax hikes

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana seems to have been angered by Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter's comments on a proposed tax increase by the ...
Politics
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL | With its stance on the budget, the DA has scored a victory in the GNU

Their objection carries significant weight because the ANC needs DA votes to pass legislation that gives effect to the budget
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

BUDGET 2025 | Postponed budget floated VAT increase, more foodstuffs to be zero-rated

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana had proposed a hit to consumers' pockets, by raising VAT from 15% to 17%, effective from April 1.
Business
22 hours ago

BUDGET 2025 | Public wage bill requirement to reach R450.6bn in 2025/26

Budget proposes R23.4bn expenditure to cover the costs of the 2025 public service wage agreement after a wage deal struck between the state and unions
Business
23 hours ago

Much ado about nothing: behind the scenes of the budget bedlam

The circumstances behind the budget postponement were more complicated than a mere rejection of the VAT hike proposal, says finance minister
Politics
13 hours ago

Budget to be tabled on March 12

The tabling of the 2025 budget has been moved to March 12 after a disagreement in the government of national unity about a VAT increase.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. End of an era for McDonalds CEO Business
  2. The future of retail: informed, authentic and optimistic Business
  3. JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring Careers
  4. Competition Commission pays R890k a month to rent empty offices Business
  5. OPINION | DRC emerges as China’s strategic copper supplier Opinion

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS