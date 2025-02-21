Business

Sibanye shares slump after second loss in two years

Precious metals producer posted R5.7bn loss last year

21 February 2025 - 13:09 By Nelson Banya and Felix Njini
Outgoing Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says the board is reviewing updated project information on the proposed Ryolite Ridge joint venture in Nevada in the US with Ioneer, and an investment decision could be made before the end of February. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Sibanye-Stillwater's shares slumped to their lowest this year after it suffered its second consecutive full-year loss in two years.

Sibanye's shares declined 9% at 8.57am GMT after the precious metals producer posted a $311m (R5.71bn) loss last year. However, the Johannesburg-based miner said a rally in gold prices helped partially offset the impact of persistently low platinum group metal (PGM) prices.

Sibanye's profit tumbled $2bn (R36.70bn) in 2023, hammered by a slump in prices for platinum and palladium, metals used to manufacture devices that help curb vehicle emissions.

Gold mines are 'an insurance policy' when prices for industrial metals decline
Neal Froneman, outgoing Sibanye-Stillwater CEO 

Sibanye wrote down $500m (R9.18bn) of its US palladium assets, citing a lower palladium price outlook, following a $2.6bn (R47.71bn) impairment charge in 2023.

Income at Sibanye's gold mines in SA surged 66% to R5.8bn due to a rally in gold prices.

The gold mines, some of the oldest in SA and deepest in the world, contributed 45% of the group's core earnings, or EBITDA.

While Sibanye has diversified into PGMs, lithium, nickel and zinc processing, the gold mines are "an insurance policy" when prices for industrial metals decline, said outgoing CEO Neal Froneman.

Sibanye is among SA platinum miners that have cut jobs and restructured operations as they battle to squeeze profits amid a slump in metal prices.

The Sibanye board is reviewing updated project information on the proposed Ryolite Ridge joint venture in Nevada in the US with Ioneer, and an investment decision could be made before the end of February, Froneman said.

"We've presented our assessment, having received the detailed feasibility study. Probably within a week we will be able to advise the market of our decision," he said.

