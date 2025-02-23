Business

Cut the fat, Enoch! – Little chance of VAT hike after budget chaos

Only options: slash state spending and grow the economy

23 February 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The theatrics that led to the postponement of this week’s budget speech have killed any chance of VAT changes being included in the budget due for retabling on March 12, meaning the GNU may have to consider huge spending cuts to balance the books...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BUDGET 2025 | Godongwana’s outlook sees GDP hovering at 1.9% and below until ... Politics
  2. Much ado about nothing: behind the scenes of the budget bedlam Politics
  3. Budget to be tabled on March 12 Politics
  4. RECORDED | Budget speech has been postponed Politics
  5. DA rejected plan to lift VAT two weeks ago, says Steenhuisen Business
  6. Rand’s meltdown after budget saga Business

Most read

  1. The future of retail: informed, authentic and optimistic Business
  2. Sibanye shares slump after second loss in two years Business
  3. Competition Commission pays R890k a month to rent empty offices Business
  4. Amsa may reassess assets Business
  5. NATASHIA SOOPAL | Budget a defining moment for SA’s independence Opinion

Latest Videos

MOTHERS' INSTINCT - Official Trailer - Starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica ...
SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) | Official Trailer | Hulu