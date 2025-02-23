Dithering while our house is on fire
CDE founder Ann Bernstein appeals for urgency in addressing the economic crisis now compounded by Trump
23 February 2025 - 00:00
Ann Bernstein, executive director of the Centre for Development & Enterprise (CDE), says unless all constraints to economic growth are removed with urgency South Africa will not cope with its “catastrophic unemployment crisis”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.