Business

Sasol skips dividend after profit declines 31%

24 February 2025 - 08:18 By Nelson Banya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The company's net debt exceeds levels set in its capital allocation policy. File photo.
The company's net debt exceeds levels set in its capital allocation policy. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Petrochemical firm Sasol on Monday skipped paying a dividend after reporting a 31% decline in half-year profit on a fall in oil prices and lower sales volumes.

Sasol's headline earnings per share for the six months to December 2024 were R14.13 down from R20.37 during the same period a year earlier.

The company, which produces fuel and chemicals from coal and gas, said its revenue was 10% lower at R122.1bn, mainly due to a 13% drop in the average rand price per barrel of Brent crude oil and a significant decline in refining margins.

Sasol also reported a 5% decrease in sales volumes as a result of lower production and lower market demand.

The company said it did not declare a dividend because it ended the period with a negative free cash flow of R1.1bn while its net debt of R78.8bn exceeded levels set in its capital allocation policy.

Reuters

READ MORE:

PetroSA CEO was warned on project delays

The Central Energy Fund sent communications to its subsidiary PetroSA in August warning it would withdraw financial support for key projects due to a ...
Business Times
4 months ago

Eskom posts R55bn loss after hiving off transmission unit

Loss is more than double the previous year’s R26bn loss, but includes a tax write-back of a deferred tax asset of R36.6bn
Business
2 months ago

VINCENT MAGWENYA | State-owned enterprises’ performance central to job growth and creation

The turnaround from SOEs such as SAA and Prasa demonstrate a commitment to change that is encouraging investment
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Sasol, Anglo American and De Beers to pilot renewable diesel in South Africa

De Beers is providing the more than 20ha tracts of land on which the crops for the trial vegetable oil feedstock - initially the Solaris and Moringa ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Jet fuel obtained for OR Tambo International Airport

The fuel industry and its stakeholders have secured 121,1-million litres of jet fuel needed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg until ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | FlySafair ready to connect with the times — Musk willing Opinion
  2. Cut the fat, Enoch! – Little chance of VAT hike after budget chaos Business
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Finance minister must now wield the axe Opinion
  4. Froneman retires but ready to help fix ‘broken’ country Business
  5. The future of retail: informed, authentic and optimistic Business

Latest Videos

2025 Mitsubishi Triton
World Day of Social Justice | Good Business Journey | Woolworths SA