Limpopo Business Awards to honour SMMEs powering the province’s economic transformation

All roads will lead to Limpopo on April 2 when the province is set to honour its dynamic small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) at the inaugural Limpopo Business Awards.

This prestigious event is a collaborative initiative between the Limpopo Provincial Government and Standard Bank SA. It aims to celebrate the SMMEs that are driving innovation, creating jobs and uplifting communities across the province. It will shine a spotlight on businesses that have demonstrated resilience, longevity and a commitment to sustainable growth, celebrating excellence across key economic sectors.

The awards will prioritise industries that contribute significantly to the region’s economy, spanning 10 categories across four sectors:

PRIMARY SECTOR (focusing on raw materials) SECONDARY SECTOR

(focusing on finished goods) TERTIARY SECTOR

(focusing on services) QUATERNARY SECTOR

(focusing on intellectual services) 1. Agriculture 2. Mining and quarrying 3. Manufacturing 4. Agro-processing 5. Energy utilities 6. Tourism and hospitality 7. Construction 8. Transport and logistics 9. Education and training 10. Health and wellness



By honouring outstanding businesses in these categories, these awards aim to showcase industry leaders and promote economic development, while also inspiring future entrepreneurs in Limpopo. They celebrate entrepreneurs and businesses that lead by example.