Business

Motus brings Tata cars back to SA

02 March 2025 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

JSE-listed vehicle retailer Motus is expanding its portfolio with plans to bring Tata cars to South Africa this year. The partnership will boost the Indian brand’s presence in the market and increase the Motus portfolio. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ArcelorMittal to halt long steel production after government talks fail Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | FlySafair ready to connect with the times — Musk willing Opinion
  3. Beer lovers say bigger is better, prompting SAB to switch to larger cans Business
  4. Tau favours Ithuba, lotto bidders charge Business
  5. Global polarisation will ruin us, says Cas Coovadia at Business 20 Business

Latest Videos

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24
Anora Trailer #1 (2024)