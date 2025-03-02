Business

'Put private capital to work on development': Leslie Maasdorp

CEO of UK government's development finance institution seeks investors for green infrastructure projects

02 March 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Leslie Maasdorp, the newly appointed CEO of one of the oldest development finance institutions in the world, is seeking capital from private investment firms and pension funds to channel towards development projects, especially in green energy...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LETTER | UK foreign secretary rallies behind SA through investment Opinion & Analysis
  2. Nigerian cocoa processor Johnvents receives investment from Britain to expand Africa
  3. Foreign buyers snap up SA homes Business
  4. EXTRACT | ‘Can Africans Do Economics?’ Non-Fiction
  5. Rupert dynasty ends 80-year history with tobacco Business
  6. Virgin's love affair with Mother City deepens Business

Most read

  1. ArcelorMittal to halt long steel production after government talks fail Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | FlySafair ready to connect with the times — Musk willing Opinion
  3. Beer lovers say bigger is better, prompting SAB to switch to larger cans Business
  4. Tau favours Ithuba, lotto bidders charge Business
  5. Global polarisation will ruin us, says Cas Coovadia at Business 20 Business

Latest Videos

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24
Anora Trailer #1 (2024)