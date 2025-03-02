'Put private capital to work on development': Leslie Maasdorp
CEO of UK government's development finance institution seeks investors for green infrastructure projects
02 March 2025 - 00:00
Leslie Maasdorp, the newly appointed CEO of one of the oldest development finance institutions in the world, is seeking capital from private investment firms and pension funds to channel towards development projects, especially in green energy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.