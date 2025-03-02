Business

Zimbabwe forex woes worry miner Implats

Forex crisis in Zimbabwe is making it difficult to convert new currency into dollars to pay for local goods and services, says Impala Platinum

02 March 2025 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Impala Platinum (Implats) is concerned about the forex crisis in Zimbabwe, which is making it difficult to convert its new currency into dollars to pay for local goods and services.   ..

