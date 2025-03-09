Target the rich, says think-tank
There is no need to raise VAT, rather reinstate the 28% corporate tax rate: IEJ
09 March 2025 - 00:00
An institute that advocates for social reform has urged the ANC to consider increasing corporate tax by one percentage point to 28%; introducing a wealth and luxury goods tax alongside a small financial transactions tax; doing away with pension tax benefits; and suspending medical tax credits...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.