‘Audacious’ Amsa seeks cash and concessions
For country as a whole, much is riding on last-ditch talks with the DTIC and IDC aimed at keeping long-steels plants alive
16 March 2025 - 00:00
Last-ditch efforts are under way to save troubled steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa). Business Times understands that the company is seeking a R3.1bn rescue package to save its long-steel plants in Vereeniging and Newcastle where 3,500 jobs are on the line. ..
