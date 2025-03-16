Exxaro’s export costs up as it keeps ‘painful’ Maputo corridor
Second strategic outlet needed as Richards Bay rail route will not be sufficient for the group’s ambitions
16 March 2025 - 00:00
Exxaro’s logistics costs jumped by R1.4bn in 2024 as it transported 1.9-million tonnes of export volumes via the Maputo corridor...
