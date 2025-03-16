Business

What’s pushing uber strong demand for used cars

16 March 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The rise of e-hailing platforms in South Africa has accelerated demand for entry-level vehicles, but views are mixed on whether this might push up prices. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EU political group to challenge combustion engine ban this year news
  2. South Africa's best-selling bakkies Features
  3. VW and Geely-backed Ecarx eye smart car tie-up for western markets news
  4. One hungry customer ordered Uber Eats 2,378 times in a year: report South Africa
  5. Shocking road rage attack — and some amateur sleuthing — lands woman in court News
  6. ‘Zero tolerance for this behaviour’: Uber probes Anele Mdoda’s ‘harrowing’ ... TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Curro loses pupils in tough times Business
  2. Anglo American begins consultation to cut jobs amid business overhaul Business Times
  3. Spar plans chain of up to 40 high-end grocery stores Business Times
  4. JOB ADS | SA’s department of defence is hiring Careers
  5. SA’s G20 presidency: a catalyst for Africa’s development Opinion

Latest Videos

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found - Official Trailer | Directed by Raoul Peck | ...
Mandisi Dyantyis - CWAKA "One Night Only"