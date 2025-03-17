Business

Absa names Kenny Fihla as new CEO

17 March 2025 - 10:50
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Absa has lured Kenny Fihla from Standard Bank to become its CEO. File image
Absa has lured Kenny Fihla from Standard Bank to become its CEO. File image
Image: MASI LOSI

Absa has named Standard Bank deputy CEO Kenny Fihla as its CEO designate.

Fihla's appointment is effective from June 17 and is subject to regulatory approval, said the bank.

Absa has been searching for a new CEO since August after announcing that its former CEO Arrie Rautenbach would take early retirement.

The group named Charles Russon as interim chief executive effective from October. The group said Russon would remain interim CEO until June 16.

“Charles will partner closely with Kenny to ensure a smooth leadership transition, whereafter he will take a key senior role within the group executive committee,” it said on Monday.

Standard Bank said Fihla has tendered his resignation, with his last day in office being Friday, June 13. “The necessary succession planning measures will be announced in due course,” it said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Standard Bank downplays risks of Expropriation Act

An analysis of the contentious Expropriation Act, conducted by banking giant Standard Bank, has concluded that the legislation does not threaten ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Exxaro names Ben Magara as CEO designate

Coal producer Exxaro Resources has named former Lonmin CEO Ben Magara as its new CEO.
News
4 days ago

Absa's hope for an improved 2025

Absa, one of South Africa's big four banks, has flagged a better metrics in 2025 as it bets on improved economic prospects for the year ahead.
News
5 days ago

Opportunity awaits South African banks in a changing African landscape

At least nine international banks have withdrawn from 32 African countries, according to an Oliver Wyman analysis.
Business Times
1 week ago

Tricky road for Absa board chair Sello Moloko in hunt for new CEO

Even global investors want to pay attention to diversity because its failure quickly leads to loss of value — that has been the Absa story lately, ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Standard Bank downplays risks of Expropriation Act Business
  2. ‘Audacious’ Amsa seeks cash and concessions Business
  3. Smaller VAT hike 'will still hit poor' Business
  4. Curro loses pupils in tough times Business
  5. JOB ADS | SA’s department of defence is hiring Careers

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith