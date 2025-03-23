Business

‘Investec to help find Newcastle buyer’

23 March 2025 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Investec has been brought in to help with the possible sale of ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa’s) long steel plant in Newcastle amid state efforts to keep the business running, Business Times has learnt. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SAM MKOKELI | Absa, finding the next CEO is Standard procedure Opinion
  2. Authorities take aim at pension pilferers Business
  3. Fihla’s pressing Absa to-do list Business
  4. Curro loses pupils in tough times Business
  5. ‘Investec to help find Newcastle buyer’ Business

Latest Videos

Senegal vs Sudan | Highlights & All Goals 2025 HD
A REAL PAIN | Official Teaser | Searchlight Pictures