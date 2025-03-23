Business

Relief as 'cautious' SARB keeps repo rate on hold

Economists welcomed the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate on hold despite headwinds in the global and domestic outlook

23 March 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Economists welcomed the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate on hold despite a number of headwinds in the global and domestic outlook, including trade fragmentation, an electricity tariff hike and the budget’s VAT hike...

