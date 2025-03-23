SA seeks G20 support for implementation of AfCFTA
23 March 2025 - 00:00
Trade, industry & competition deputy minister Andrew Whitfield says South Africa seeks support from the Group of Twenty (G20) for the pan-African free-trade area that breaks down trade barriers and facilitates the free movement of goods and services. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.