Gold Road holds out for higher bid from Gold Fields
30 March 2025 - 00:00
Australia’s Gold Road Resources has accused Gold Fields of sowing divisions between Gold Road’s board and shareholders when it made public the terms of a R38bn takeover bid this week. The mid-tier gold miner stood by its decision to reject what it calls an “opportunistic” deal from Gold Fields...
